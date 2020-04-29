Frisco

Lightning Suspected Cause in Three Frisco House Fires

No injuries reported after three homes catch fire overnight

burned home
John Thompson, NBC 5 News

Lightning is blamed for starting a fire at this house on Triple Bar Road in Frisco, April 29, 2020.

Thunderstorms late Tuesday night may be to blame in three house fires that caused moderate to substantial damage in Frisco, according to the fire department.

Between 10:54 p.m. and 12:11 a.m., Frisco firefighters were called to three different house fires on Mesa Verde Drive, Triple Bar Road and Cain River Drive.

The fires broke out as a line of severe thunderstorms pushed across North Texas overnight, bringing frequent lightning and wind gusts of 75 mph or more.

Fire officials said no one was hurt in any of the fires.

Damage estimates for the homes have not yet been provided.

