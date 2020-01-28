Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaur Company Moving to Allen

North America's leading provider of life-size animatronic dinosaurs will soon open a new headquarters and manufacturing center in Allen.

Billings Production designs and fabricates extinct creatures and constructs exhibits for zoos, museums and theme parks.

"We made the right choice coming to Allen" said Lauren Billings, Billings Productions' vice president of operations. "Community support has been phenomenal, from Allen Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) to the architects and everyone in between. We are excited to continue our growth in the place where we began as a small business."

The headquarters will be home to 40 expert craftspeople and 350 life-size dinosaur and giant bug animatronics.

A press release from the company states "while Billings' previous facility offered generous space to produce these lifelike creatures, the new, community-oriented headquarters offers a sleek design, engaging signage, a large events space, gift shop and parking to accommodate visiting students and dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages."

Billings broke ground on the new headquarters in late 2019 and plans to move into the new build-to-suit facility later this year.