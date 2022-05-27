This Memorial Day weekend, you might be one of the thousands of North Texans hitting the local lakes, ponds, or creeks for a swim.

But we're already seeing tragedy at area lakes.

In just the past several weeks, we've reported on several drownings at both Lewisville and Joe Pools Lakes.

Many of the lake drowning deaths have one crucial detail in common – first responders report that the person wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Local YMCA leaders are putting out an urgent alert this summer to wear a life jacket, especially on boats and while swimming at area lakes.

Swimming in open water presents its own type of dangers. The water is murky, visibility is poor, and tree branches and other debris could be lurking underneath the surface. Which can make swimming in it unpredictable.

Trained lifeguards are often not present if swimming around a private boat, private beach, or local swimming hole.

It can be hard to see if anyone goes underwater, especially a small child.

“I think people don't realize how murky lakes can get,” said Samantha Buhler with the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. "With lakes and rivers and all that – you also have currents so you just don't know. Just because you go under in one spot doesn’t mean that's the spot that that person's in and because the water is so murky. You're not going to be able to locate that person, which is why the life jackets are so important for everybody."

Make sure the life jacket has a U.S. Coast Guard-approved logo on the inside. That means it is supposed to work exactly as it’s intended to.

You’ll also want to make sure the life jacket fits properly and does not slip off over the head, especially on children. Nonprofit Safekids Worldwide has tips in the video below:

Additionally, many families might be planning a trip to the beach this summer. Ocean water presents the danger of rip currents.

It's hard to see with the naked eye but it’s usually a spot off the shore where the waves aren't breaking and the water looks smooth but there's a current of water just under the surface that's rushing out.

If you get caught in one, don't try to swim out of it or against it. You can try floating on your back or swimming parallel with the shore until you're free from the rip current.

National Weather Service

"If you get caught on a recurrent the biggest thing is not to panic," said Buhler. "You want to try to stay afloat as much as possible. It's when you try to swim out of the rip current that you're just going to tire yourself, and you're not going to go anywhere."

According to NOAA, most rip currents are less than 80 feet wide so a swimmer can also let the current carry him or her since the currents usually stay close to shore and dissipate just beyond the line of breaking waves.