When Jeff Bezos began buying land in Van Horn, Texas, he changed life in the small West Texas town forever. On July 20, 2021, manned spaceflight was achieved at the launch site when Bezos, his brother, a teenager and aviation pioneer Wally Funk skyrocketed into space just after 8 a.m. NBC 5 reporter Katy Blakey was sent to Van Horn to cover the launch and shared the following images from her trip.