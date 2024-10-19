Travis Lee Merrill, 51, is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday morning in Lewisville, police say.

Lewisville police responded to multiple 911 calls of an active shooter at 1825 Lakeway Drive, Suite 700, Lewisville, Texas, which neighbors the city police's administrative office.

Authorities say upon arrival, they immediately detained the suspect inside the building where the shooting took place. A female victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that the incident was isolated.

Merrill was booked into the Denton County Jail Thursday evening and charged with murder.

It's unclear whether Merrill has acquired legal representation at this time.

The victim's name will not be released until the family has been notified. An investigation conducted by Lewisville PD is ongoing.