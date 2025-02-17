Lewisville

Lewisville to review short-term rental requirements

The city council meeting is open to the public and attendees can share their thoughts on the current registration system

By NBCDFW Staff

An image of the sculpture outside Lewisville City Hall.
Lewisville City Hall

Short-term rental requirements are on the table at the Lewisville City Council meeting Monday night.

Council members are set to talk about the maximum number of permits that can be issued, potential location restrictions and other regulations to ensure quality visitor services without infringing on nearby residential uses.

The ban on short-term rentals in Lewisville is set to expire next month. Regulations that went into effect July 8, 2024, also required all short-term rentals to pay hotel tax occupancy.

There were more than 100 advertised short-term rentals in Lewisville when the registration program launched last July. Now there are 77 permitted units and another 13 in the registration process.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Lewisville City Hall and is open to the public.

Lewisville
