Lewisville to review short-term rental requirements

Short-term rental requirements are on the table at the Lewisville City Council meeting Monday night.

Council members are set to talk about the maximum number of permits that can be issued, potential location restrictions and other regulations to ensure quality visitor services without infringing on nearby residential uses.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The ban on short-term rentals in Lewisville is set to expire next month. Regulations that went into effect July 8, 2024, also required all short-term rentals to pay hotel tax occupancy.

There were more than 100 advertised short-term rentals in Lewisville when the registration program launched last July. Now there are 77 permitted units and another 13 in the registration process.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Lewisville City Hall and is open to the public.