Lewisville

Lewisville Police Use Tear Gas, Arrest 9 After Protesters Block Traffic

Lewisville PD police cruiser (USE THIS ONE)
Lewisville Police Department

Nine people were arrested Tuesday in Lewisville after a group of protesters blocked a main road during a rally to demand justice for George Floyd, police say.

According to police, the confrontation began following a march at Lewisville High School when "a handful of people decided to block the road." After being asked multiple times to allow traffic to pass, officers used tear gas to disperse the group, police said.

"Once the disruptive group cleared, organizers worked with us to restore order and allow the event to conclude without additional incident," a police news release read.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 1

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 1 hour ago

Dallas Mayor Hosts 2-Day Virtual Job Fair

Police noted that no rubber bullets were used despite rumors that had spread online.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

This article tagged under:

LewisvilleDenton Countygeorge floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us