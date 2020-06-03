Lewisville Police Use Tear Gas, Arrest 9 After Protesters Block Traffic

Nine people were arrested Tuesday in Lewisville after a group of protesters blocked a main road during a rally to demand justice for George Floyd, police say.

According to police, the confrontation began following a march at Lewisville High School when "a handful of people decided to block the road." After being asked multiple times to allow traffic to pass, officers used tear gas to disperse the group, police said.

"Once the disruptive group cleared, organizers worked with us to restore order and allow the event to conclude without additional incident," a police news release read.

Police noted that no rubber bullets were used despite rumors that had spread online.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.