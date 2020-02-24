Lewisville Police Seize Nearly 600 Pounds of Meth in Massive Drug Bust

Lewisville police on Sunday seized nearly 600 pounds of drugs in what officers say is one of the largest drug busts they've seen in the city.

A total of 595 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered hidden inside a big rig after Lewisville police were asked to help investigate a tip about "a suspicious tractor-trailer located near a major highway," according to a police news release.

Lewisville officer Pat Robey and his K-9 partner, Stryker, discovered the drugs in a hidden compartment of the truck, the release said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1.2 million.

Police did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection with the drugs.