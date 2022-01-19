Lewisville Police Searching for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

Police in Lewisville are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

A police spokesman said Wednesday morning the boy, 10-year-old Simon Lian, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday playing in the backyard of a relative's home in the 700 block of Dewberry Drive.

The child at some point left the backyard through a side gate and walked away in an unknown direction, the spokesman said.

Lian is 4-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, unknown color pants, and a black backpack. He has no known mental or medical disabilities.

Lewisville police on Thursday morning were searching the neighborhood where he was last seen.

Anyone who believes they may have seen this missing child is urged to call the Lewisville PD non-emergency dispatch line at 972.219.3640.