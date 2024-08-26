WATCH: Lewisville Police rescue man who was trapped in fiery car

Lewisville Police Department released body cam footage from an accident on I-35.

In the video posted on Facebook, a police officer can be seen running up to a car that was on fire. A man was pinned in the driver's seat and could not remove his legs.

Other officers can be seen attempting to extinguish the fire coming from the front of the car. They were able to keep the fire at bay until the fire department could arrive.

According to the video, the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and burns.