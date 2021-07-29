Lewisville Police Officer, K9 to Retire Together Friday

A police officer and his K9 partner of six years will retire together on Friday, the Lewisville Police Department says.

K9 Cziko is retiring because of underlying medical problems that prevent him from working as a police service dog. Instead of working without Cziko, Ofc. Shane Menz will retire at the same time.

Menz, who has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, joined the Lewisville police in 2004, eventually becoming the department's third K9 handler.

Cziko was born in January 2014 and was imported from the Netherlands as a puppy. He was one of the first dogs in the United States to train to differentiate between hemp and marijuana.

Menz will petition the city council to keep Cziko in his home after he retires. The council is expected to approve the measure at a meeting next week.

The city of Lewisville will hold a retirement ceremony for Menz and Cziko Friday at 9 a.m. in the Glenmore Savage Community Room of the Lewisville Municipal Annex located at 1197 W. Main Street.

A face covering is not required at the event, but anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is strongly encouraged to wear one when social distancing cannot be maintained.