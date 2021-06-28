Lewisville Police Investigate Murder/Suicide

Two people are dead in what Lewisville Police are calling a murder suicide.

A disturbance call to 911 by a third party sent officers to a house in the 800 block of Pebble Ridge Drive Sunday morning.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After multiple attempts to contact the people inside the home, officers obtained a search warrant and entered the home around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

That's when officers found the bodies of Latoya Conner and Julious Conner in a bedroom. The preliminary investigation shows that Julious shot and killed Latoya before shooting himself.

Latoya was reported as a missing person by her family members on June 24.

Investigators said Latoya and Julious were married in 2019 and currently in the process of getting a divorce.

Latoya was living in an apartment with her 12 and 14-year-old daughters, who are not related to Julious.

Family members said the daughters last saw her on June 20 when she said she was going to a house on Pebble Ridge Drive to collect a check.

Detectives were also able to contact Julious older daughter, who also reported that she had not heard from him in several days.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is now working to determine how long the individuals had been deceased.