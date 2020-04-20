Lewisville Police Investigate Murder of 54-Year-Old Man

Investigators in Lewisville are searching for clues in the murder of a 54-year-old man.

Police were called to a business in the 900 block of Valley Ridge Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the man called 911 to report that he had been shot by two individuals during an attempted robbery.

The man informed officers that the two individuals ran away before police arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

If you think you saw anything, or have any information about the murder, you are asked to call (972) 219-TIPS.