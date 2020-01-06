Lewisville Police Department Makes Health a 2020 Resolution

The Lewisville Police Department is making a new year resolution to make sure their officers are healthy. The department is implementing a new voluntary program to give officers the opportunity to get comprehensive health assessments.

Unlike most routine physicals, these medical evaluations work to identify any patterns of disease in the workforce that might indicate underlying work-related problems.

In 2019, several North Texas law enforcement officers passed away from natural causes.

This extensive testing has become commonplace in the fire services, including Lewisville Fire Department.

"Officer wellness has become a huge priority for many police departments," Chief Kevin Deaver said. "At Lewisville, we believe we are providing a service to our officers that is unlike any other service provided in the North Texas area. In fact, I believe we are the only agency offering this unique and free program to our officers."