Lewisville Police Confirm First Employee Positive With Coronavirus

Chief Kevin Deaver of the Lewisville Police Department confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case of an employee.

According to the Lewisville chief, the employee was a police officer who was exposed to the virus by a family member.

The officer has been in quarantine since March 24. He was tested on March 30 and received the positive results on March 31.

Deaver talked to the officer on Tuesday and was said to be in good spirits and that his condition seemed to be improving. He will remain in quarantine until further notice.

The officer is a resident of Denton County according to the Lewisville Police Department.