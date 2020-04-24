Lewisville Parks to Become Tobacco-Free Sites

The City of Lewisville will make city parks tobacco-free sites in early May. The changes were unanimously approved at the city council meeting on Monday, April 20.

The use of tobacco or "electronic nicotine devices" will be prohibited at any city park.

Director of Parks and Recreation Stacie Anaya told council members the need to make city parks tobacco-free was primarily a matter of health and safety for visitors, but also would have other benefits related to park maintenance because cigarette butts are the most common piece of litter found in the parks.

"Ensuring park users have a smoke-free park system is an incredible accomplishment for Lewisville," Anaya said.

The change was part of an overhaul of Chapter 10 of the Code of Ordinances.

Another change to Chapter 10 is the reduction of consecutive days campers can staty the RV campground at Lake Park. The maximum stay at the campground was lowered from 28 days to 14 days.

"Reducing the time campers can occupy a site will give more opportunities to new campers to discover Lake Park and all the great things Lewisville has to offer," Anaya said.

To see all the current Code of Ordinances for Lewisville, click here or visit library.municode.com/tx/lewisville.