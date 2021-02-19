Lewisville Opens Free Public Water Station on First-Come First-Served Basis for Residents

Lewisville residents will have access to the city's free public watering station on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20.
The city said the clean water is suitable for all uses including drinking and bathing.
Residents are encouraged to bring their own containers to the station to receive water on a first-come, first-served basis Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
For more information about the watering station or other inclement weather issues, contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129.
Residents can receive further updates from the City of Lewisville's social media accounts and cityoflewisville.com.