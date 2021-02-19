Lewisville

Lewisville Opens Free Public Water Station on First-Come First-Served Basis for Residents

The city's free public watering station will be available to residents on Friday and Saturday

By Logan McElroy

Lewisville residents will have access to the city's free public watering station on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20.

The city said the clean water is suitable for all uses including drinking and bathing.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own containers to the station to receive water on a first-come, first-served basis Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the watering station or other inclement weather issues, contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129.

Residents can receive further updates from the City of Lewisville's social media accounts and cityoflewisville.com.

