Lewisville Names New Fire Chief

Lewisville City Manager recently announced Assistant Fire Chief Mark McNeal has been selected as the new Fire Chief for the Lewisville Fire Department.

McNeal takes the position after Chief Tim Tittle passed away in January after battling cancer.

"I am grateful to Chief Tittle for seeing something in me and giving me the opportunity to develop," McNeal said.

"I am humbled to be given this opportunity and look forward to serving the men and women of the Lewisville Fire Department and the people of our community," McNeal went on to say.

McNeal has a bachelor's degree in Fire Administration and is a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Firefighter.

Lewisville was his first department job, but he also worked as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Sanger for a few years after hiring on with Lewisville.

"Mark McNeal is a dedicated public servant that led our department through the heartbreaking loss of our Chief and now the challenge of COVID-19," said City Manager Donna Barron.

McNeal officially assumed the position of Fire Chief on March 25.