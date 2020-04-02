Lewisville

Lewisville Names New Fire Chief

By Dominga Gutierrez

Lewisville Fire Chief
Lewisville Fire Department

Lewisville City Manager recently announced Assistant Fire Chief Mark McNeal has been selected as the new Fire Chief for the Lewisville Fire Department.

McNeal takes the position after Chief Tim Tittle passed away in January after battling cancer.

"I am grateful to Chief Tittle for seeing something in me and giving me the opportunity to develop," McNeal said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 7 mins ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus 1 hour ago

100 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths in Dallas County Thursday

"I am humbled to be given this opportunity and look forward to serving the men and women of the Lewisville Fire Department and the people of our community," McNeal went on to say.

McNeal has a bachelor's degree in Fire Administration and is a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Firefighter.

Lewisville was his first department job, but he also worked as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Sanger for a few years after hiring on with Lewisville.

"Mark McNeal is a dedicated public servant that led our department through the heartbreaking loss of our Chief and now the challenge of COVID-19," said City Manager Donna Barron.

McNeal officially assumed the position of Fire Chief on March 25.

This article tagged under:

LewisvilleLewisville Fire DepartmentMark McNeal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us