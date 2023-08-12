Lewisville Lake Park closed indefinitely due to safety concerns

The swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park is closing indefinitely.

City officials say they're closing the park to public access due to safety concerns associated with several recent incidents, including two fatal drownings.

The closed area includes the swim beach and adjacent areas as shown in the map below. Lower lake levels and a receding shoreline have increased swimming and wading risks at the lake.

CITY OF LEWISVILLE

Additional warning signs in English and Spanish were posted in this area and will remain in place throughout the closure. Officials strongly urge park visitors to heed these warnings and not attempt to bypass the barricades or signs.

They are also reminding visitors to wear life jackets anytime a person enters the water. There are free loaner stations in Lewisville Lake Park and Tower Bay where visitors can access life jackets.

The closure will remain in effect until a "more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel."