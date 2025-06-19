Lake Lewisville

Body of missing boater found, search continues for woman on Lewisville Lake

Search continues for a woman last seen boating on Lewisville Lake on Thursday.

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Game Warden Dive Team continues search for missing body in Lewisville Lake on Thursday, June 19.

The body of one of two missing boaters last seen on Lewisville Lake on Tuesday was recovered Thursday morning, the Texas Game Wardens say.

Game wardens said they were called out to the lake on Tuesday evening to help search for a man and a woman whose boat had been found beached.

Tuesday's search continued through Wednesday without the boaters being located.

On Thursday morning, the game wardens said a dive team using more advanced sonar technology returned to the lake and resumed the search. Officials said the body of a man was recovered, and that the search for the woman continues.

Game wardens said they are not releasing the names of the man or woman to respect the privacy of their families. Officials did confirm the boaters were not related, but are family friends.

Texas Game Wardens and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are continuing the search.

