Lewisville ISD to Partner With Denton County Leaders for Mental Health Summit

Lewisville ISD is partnering with local leaders in Denton County for a mental health summit in support of school-aged children across the county.

In the first-ever event, county leaders will come together with the goal of identifying gaps and creating mental health resources for their students.

"We know for our children to develop into healthy, well-rounded individuals, we have to do much more than serve them from an academic perspective," Lewisville ISD Executive Director of Counseling and Social Work Services Monya Crow said. "Our schools are often the first mental health resource for our students and their families, and it is vitally important for us to be strongly connected with all the other resources out there."

The two-day event will take place Thursday and Friday at the Technology, Exploration & Career Center WEST located at 1250A Farm-to-Market Road 3040 in Lewisville beginning at 8 a.m. each day. It lasts until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"More than anything, we want our students to feel rooted and a sense of belonging within our school system," Crow said. "Having a strong mental health framework and safety net in place when our students need it is a core belief for Lewisville ISD."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

For more information, contact Lewisville ISD Communications Coordinator Greg Weghorst at 972-589-1779 or email weghorst@lisd.net.