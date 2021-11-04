Lewisville ISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers to Retire in January 2022

Lewisville Independent School District will begin the search for a new superintendent soon.

Dr. Kevin Rogers, who was named Lewisville ISD superintendent in 2015, has announced plans to retire, effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Rogers, 62, has worked with Lewisville ISD for 36 years. He joined the district in 1986 as a science teacher and coach and went on to serve as Assistant Principal at Marcus High School, Principal at Arbor Creek Middle School, and Principal at Marcus High School.

He later served as the Lewisville ISD's Chief Operations Officer before being named LISD’s Interim Superintendent.

“There’s never a good time to make this type of announcement, and this is hard for me because I love LISD, the people that I work with, and the students we serve,” Rogers said video announcement on Tuesday. “Yet, I learned a long time ago that if you wait until you feel like you finished all the work you want to finish, you’ll never be able to move on. I know it is time for me to step aside and allow our board of trustees to select LISD’s next leader.”

He has worked in education for a total of 41 years, and he worked for five years with the Texas Department of Mental Health before joining Lewisville ISD.

Rogers was born in Wichita Falls and was raised in Andrews, Texas. He graduated from Fort Stockton High School, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from North UNT, master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University, and doctorate degree from UNT.

Rogers was a UNT Outstanding Doctoral Student in Educational Administration. He was named recipient of a National PTA Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Town of Flower Mound’s Citizen of the Year in 2016.