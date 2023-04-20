Lewisville ISD Elementary School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

A Lewisville ISD elementary school teacher is in custody accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, police in The Colony say.

John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary School, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, police said in a news release. It was not known Thursday if Collett was represented by an attorney.

The arrest followed an investigation into a report from a parent who "grew suspicious of the teacher after picking up her 10-year-old child from school last week," the police statement read. Officers immediately interviewed the family at their home and later obtained a warrant for Collett's arrest.

Lewisville ISD spokeswoman Amanda Brim said a specialized team of highly trained counselors was at the Camey school campus Thursday and will be supporting students and staff there over the coming days.

"Anytime accusations are made that someone has hurt a child, it is the very worst possibility we face," the district's statement read. "Mr. Collett was placed on administrative leave as soon as the district became aware of the allegations. While the police and legal system are now doing their work, our focus will remain on the wellbeing of our students."

Parents at Camey along with feeder middle schools Lakeview and Griffin, and The Colony High School were notified of the teacher's arrest, Brim said.

Collett was named the student choice teacher of the year in Denton County in 2022, according to the Best of Denton County website.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Police said they believe there are no other known victims. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information or questions about the case to contact The Colony Police School Resource Officer Sgt. Ryan Shipp at 972-624-3949.