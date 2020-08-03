Lewisville

Lewisville Fire Department Asks for Info After String of Car Fires

Lewisville Fire Department

Authorities in Lewisville are asking for the public's help to gather information about seven car fires at a single apartment complex dating back to July 2019 -- the most recent of which happened Sunday.

There have been seven car fires at the Windsor Court Apartments in the 200 block of E. Southwest Parkway in Lewisville in the last 13 months, fire officials said.

Lewisville Fire Department investigators are working with The Colony Fire Department to determine if the apartment car fire was linked to car fires in The Colony over the weekend.

This article tagged under:

Lewisville
