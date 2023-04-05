Lewisville Car Provider Donates Vehicle to Family of Fallen Dallas Officer

A North Texas company presented a special gift to the family of a fallen Dallas police officer.

Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, died in October 2022 in a head-on crash in Dallas while on his way to work.

Lewisville-based automotive services provider Caliber Collision held a heartwarming ceremony Wednesday morning for the unveiling.

“We are especially devoted to our men and women in the military and our first responders,” said Todd Dillender, Caliber’s Chief Operating Officer to the crowd. “We are here today to honor Jacob and his dedication and service to protect our community by providing his family with reliable transportation.”

Guests of honor included Arellano’s fiancée Alyssa Rosales, the couple’s toddler Nolan and Arellano’s twin brother Joshua who is also a DPD officer.

Arellano was driving to Dallas PD’s northwest patrol division when a wrong way suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into his personal vehicle. The 25-year-old died later at the hospital.

The suspect, Mayra Rebollar, is awaiting trial, accused of being more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

“Jacob meant the world to Nolan and I and I still can’t believe that he’s gone,” said Rosales during the ceremony.

Since the tragic and sudden death, Rosales has looked to friends and family for transportation.

Until today.

Lewisville-based Caliber Collision, along with Geico and the National Autobody Council presented Rosales and Nolan with a 2017 Nissan Rogue, restored by employees who volunteered their services.

“Just honored to be part of giving back to this family for the tragedy that they went through,” said Caliber parts manager Mitch Moore.

“We made the connection and Caliber stepped up and their organization is just amazing,” said DPD Sgt. Steven Shivers with the Dallas chapter of the Brotherhood for the Fallen.

The organization attends the funerals of fallen officers and provides immediate monetary aid to their families.

“It’s very rewarding for all of us to honor Jacob’s memory with a gift from the private sector,” said Shivers.

Officer Joshua Arellano also spoke about his brother during the ceremony.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we do not think of my brother Jacob, from his big smile to his big kind heart. We miss him every day,” he said. “To my brother who I know is looking down on us right now, know that your name and legacy will never be forgotten.”

Amber Ryans says her boyfriend, Joshua, is spending much of his time on the force on DWI patrols.

“He never wants another family to go through what he’s experiencing and what their family is experiencing,” she said.

As for little Nolan, his family says the toddler is doing great.

“I call them ‘his daddy brows,’ he has a lot of things from Jacob,” said Alyssa’s mother Elizabeth Rosales.

NBC 5 asked Arellano’s loved ones if there is anything else the family needs from the community.

Alyssa’s mother says the community can honor Arellano’s life by simply not drinking and driving.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia speaks at a memorial service for Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano, Oct. 19, 2022. Garcia said Arellano's sacrifice, dedication and love for policing will always be remembered by the department.