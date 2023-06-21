Lewisville appoints new city secretary

The Lewisville City Council approved the appointment of Thomas Harris III as the new city secretary on Monday night.

Harris will succeed Julie Worster, who retired earlier this month after serving 28 years in the city of Lewisville.

"I want to thank the Mayor and City Council for selecting me as their next City Secretary," Harris said. "I am humbled by the confidence placed in me joining the Lewisville team and being able to play a role in the Lewisville 2025 vision. I look forward to partnering with the Council, fellow team members, and citizens to achieve the City's vision and strategic objectives."

Harris has more than 15 years of experience in city government and has served as the city secretary for the past four years in Sugar Land.

"I am delighted to welcome Thomas Harris, III to Lewisville as our new City Secretary," Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said. "Thomas has a proven track record of success in managing complex administrative tasks and is an excellent communicator and collaborator. I am confident he will be able to work effectively with our council, staff, and residents to ensure that our city runs smoothly and efficiently."

Harris begins his service on Wednesday.