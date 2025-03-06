Apartment building evacuated after multiple people found unconscious inside

Lewisville police and firefighters evacuated an apartment building late Wednesday night after multiple people were found unconscious inside with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lewisville police said police and firefighters were called to the Enclave Apartments on the 2100 block of Uecker Drive at about 11:35 p.m. and evacuated the building as soon as they arrived.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Three people were hospitalized for evaluation, and their current conditions are unknown.

Lewisville police said a shifted stack in a utility room was identified as the cause of the issue and was repaired.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"After a thorough assessment and ensuring air quality levels were safe, residents were allowed to return to their homes after a few hours," police said.

The Lewisville Police Department said the incident should remind everyone to remain vigilant about potential carbon monoxide dangers and ensure their CO detectors are properly installed and functioning.