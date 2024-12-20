Letter demands Dallas remove board and commission members overstaying terms

A coalition of Dallas neighborhood groups insisted the city comply with its rules regarding term limits for volunteers appointed to city boards and commissions.

The letter Thursday sent to every member of the Dallas City Council and obtained by NBC-5, demands the immediate resignation of any member of a board or commission who has served in excess of four, two-year terms.

Michael Northrup, a civil attorney who lives in Belmont Addition in east Dallas, wrote the letter and asked for the immediate removal of any board member who refuses to resign.

“Every day that these individuals serve without authority to do so undermines the public confidence in the work product of the boards and commissions in question, and it puts that same work product at risk for invalidation,” Northrup wrote in the letter.

The letter comes six weeks after voters approved a charter amendment creating strict 8-year term limits for city council service and rejected pay increases for the position.

In addition, voters in November approved language requiring the city to waive governmental immunity in lawsuits brought by citizens for perceived violations of state law or failing to follow city charter or codes.

Northup says the letter, with 88 signatories, representing neighborhood association leaders throughout the city is not directed at any one individual but highlights the City Plan Commission, a city council-appointed, 15-member body that makes recommendations in zoning and planning cases.

The current chairman, Tony Shidid, was appointed in October 2013 by former city council member Ricky Callahan. Shidid has served as CPC chairman for the last five years, representing southeast Dallas.

Current District 5 councilmember Jaime Resendez reappointed Shidid to his fourth, two-year term in 2019.

Resendez declined to speak on camera about the letter.

“I will defer to the city attorneys for any legal conclusions or guidance moving forward regarding the letter,” he told NBC-5 via text.

A City of Dallas spokesperson confirmed the city has the letter and will respond at the appropriate time.

Shidid did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent via email listed on the CPC website.

"This call for compliance is not a result of the performance of any of the volunteers serving the City or about their motives," the letter reads. "Rather, this is about the City and City leaders following the law."

“This is low-hanging fruit for the council to deal with,” Northup told NBC-5.

He added other matters, including the ongoing search for a permanent city manager, likely means the issue of board and commission members staying on too long hasn’t received as much attention.

Northrup says his goal isn't to sue the city, but concedes the contents of the letter do provide an avenue for anyone to file a lawsuit.

“My feeling is that when the council is asked to do this, they’ll do it,” Northup said. “Maybe I think too highly of this council.”