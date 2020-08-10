‘Lesson Plan: Learning at Home' Addresses Options and Resources for Virtual Learning During Pandemic

NBC 5's Lesson Plan: Learning at Home, on Monday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. As North Texas schools plan for virtual learning or a hybrid of at-home and in-person instruction due to COVID-19, NBC 5’s special will equip parents to be successful in both scenarios.

Many parents are facing challenges determining how to best facilitate and balance their child’s virtual learning until students are able to return to the classroom for in-person instruction at school full time.

NBC 5 education reporter, Wayne Carter, will share alternatives to standard at-home learning, such as micro-schooling, community center day camps and community programs in place to help with student instruction and socialization.

NBC 5 anchor and health reporter, Bianca Castro, will discuss the anxiety and mental health effects of learning at home versus traditional in-school learning. She will also provide resources for parents who have children with common learning disabilities.

“Our goal is to help parents prepare for a back-to-school season that will look very different in light of the pandemic,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We are committed to helping North Texans navigate these uncharted waters with useful information and resources.”

NBC 5’s sister station Telemundo 39 will present the same information during the Spanish-language news special Regreso a Clases airing Monday, August 10 at 4:30 p.m.