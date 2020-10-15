Lemur Missing After Break-in at San Francisco Zoo

Maki, the lemur, is an endangered animal that requires specialized care

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo overnight and stole a ring-tailed lemur, police said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors.

Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence. They’re seeking tips from the public, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. A photo of a ring-tailed lemur was being circulated.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

providence village 13 mins ago

Denton County Man Accused in Double Murder

Maki was born at the zoo in 1999 and has an offspring in the enclosure, zoo spokeswoman Nancy Chan said.

The outdoor lemur habitat, considered the largest of its kind in the country, houses seven different lemur species native to Madagascar, according to the zoo’s website.

“Guests can see the lemurs from several vantage points: from across a surrounding pond, looking eye to eye at lemurs in the trees or gazing down below from an elevated boardwalk,” the website says.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us