Legoland Discovery Center Builds ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Scene Out of Lego Bricks

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" has sparked a hashtag and even a petition to save the tilting remains, and now there's a Lego version.

Matt Graham, a master model builder assistant at Legoland Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth, constructed a recreation of the tower in two hours out of 1,500 Lego bricks.

The actual tower — the former Affiliated Computer Services building off U.S. Highway 75 — was supposed to have been imploded Sunday to make way for a new development.

But the implosion didn't go as planned and the strong core of the building refused to topple. In the days since, people have been sharing selfies with the tower, and it has also inspired a local artist.

The Lego version includes a selfie scene, too, with a Lego Minifigure trying to prop up the building.

The Lego tower will remain on display in Miniland at the Legoland Discovery Center through February.

What remains of the actual tower may come down in the next week. Missy Wyszynski with Ashlar Projects said the company has secured a wrecking ball, but is waiting on a crane.