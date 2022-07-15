Legitimate Businesses Sound Alarm Over Prostitution

Northwest Dallas businesspeople sounded an alarm Friday over what they say is an increasing nuisance from prostitution.

The area along Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas has been known as a haven for prostitution for many years but Northwest Dallas Business Association leader Eric Lindberg said it is getting worse.

“It’s a growing problem in this area,” he said. “Obviously weather, nicer weather, people want to be outside, no matter what type of activity it is. So it certainly increases the challenge for law enforcement here in Dallas, not having enough police officers to definitely have an impact. We can’t patrol enough.”

Recent surveillance video from one business shows prostitutes and customers swarming outside. The owner of that place declined to be identified in fear of the pimps who run the outside trade.

Other business owners have also shared concerns with NBC 5.

The Northwest Business Association leader said he prefers not to share his location.

“It's a violent business, not only for the women that are in it but for folks like us that try to report it. There's retaliation,” Lindberg said.

Dallas passed a cruising ban for parts of the area two years ago. It was intended to help reduce the prostitution traffic and help capture criminals engaged in human trafficking of women.

Lindberg said there has been police enforcement, but not enough.

“We put up a sign, that says 'monitored.' Law enforcement's done a great job. But these people are smart. They move. They just go to another spot,” he said.

New apartments are coming near the Walnut Hill Lane DART rail station. The big new Moneygram Soccer Complex is open on Walnut Hill Lane attracting visitors to the area.

Lindberg said visiting families avoid Northwest Dallas hotels because of crime.

“The business goes out of the area, out into Frisco and Collin County. Dallas County loses out on the hotel revenue because families are afraid to stay down here,” he said. “Why are we combining these families and youth into the Red Light District of Dallas?”

Lindberg said calls to police about prostitution are not a high priority because no immediate physical violence is occurring. He said it is a crime where women and businesses suffer long term harm.

Dallas has about 500 fewer police officers than it did in 2011. Current Chief Eddie Garcia has confirmed that hundreds more are needed but recruiting and training so many is difficult.

The Northwest Dallas Police Substation is just down the street on Harry Hines Boulevard.

Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman provided an email statement:

"The Dallas Police Department recognizes the impact this behavior (prostitution) can have on a community.

To combat the issue, Northwest patrol and the Vice Unit have carried out weekly enforcement operations to target prostitution and other quality of life issues.

In addition to the enforcement, the Northwest command staff scheduled a meeting that took place in June, with several city departments in attendance to hear the concerns of several business owners. The Vice Unit also held a meeting last week with a local business.

The Vice Unit and Northwest patrol will continue to coordinate operations and schedule meetings with the community.

The Dallas Police Department takes a victim-centric approach when dealing with prostitution. Individuals contacted on the streets are offered services from several Non-Government Organizations (NGO) that partner with the Dallas Police Department. The goal is to get the individuals off the streets and away from prostitution. If the individual refuses the services offered, then enforcement is taken. The Dallas Police Department also has a full-time case worker that coordinates with the NGOs, helps refer the victim to services for follow-up, and assists Vice detectives with contacting the NGOs.

For any non-emergency Vice-related questions, we ask the public to call (214) 671-3230.

If you suspect anyone is a victim of Human Trafficking, please call 911 or the human trafficking hotline 1-888-373-7888."