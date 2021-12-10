DallasNews.com

Legendary Texas Sports Journalist Dave Campbell Dies at 96

Campbell passed away Friday after a recent hospital stay with pneumonia

Dave Campbell, founder of the "Texas Football" magazine, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at the age of 96. Campbell is shown here at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas Friday afternoon, June 11, 2004 in front of enlargements of his early magazines on display at the Hall.(Brad Loper / 71036)
Brad Loper/71036

Dave Campbell, one of the largest figures in Texas sports journalism, died Friday after a recent hospital stay with pneumonia, according to reports by the Waco Tribune-Herald and TexasFootball.com.

He was 96.

Campbell, who founded Texas Football Magazine as editor and publisher in 1960, also served as the sports editor of the Tribune-Herald from 1953-93, and later as the editor of the Baylor Bear Foundation's Insider until 2008.

