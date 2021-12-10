Legendary Texas Sports Journalist Dave Campbell Dies at 96

Dave Campbell, one of the largest figures in Texas sports journalism, died Friday after a recent hospital stay with pneumonia, according to reports by the Waco Tribune-Herald and TexasFootball.com.

He was 96.

Campbell, who founded Texas Football Magazine as editor and publisher in 1960, also served as the sports editor of the Tribune-Herald from 1953-93, and later as the editor of the Baylor Bear Foundation's Insider until 2008.

