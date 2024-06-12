Legendary Texas high school basketball coach Robert Hughes dies at 96

Basketball Hall of Fame legend and Texas' winningest high school basketball coach, Robert Hughes has died.

Hughes coached at I. M. Terrell and Fort Worth Dunbar. He won a total of five state championships, 35 district titles and accumulated 1,333 wins.

But Hughes would never tell you about his long list of accomplishments.

NBC 5 spoke with Hughes in 2017 prior to his Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

“Well, like the old Joe Lewis said, ‘If you have to tell ‘em who you is - you ain’t,’” Hughes said.

Hughes has won more high school basketball games than anyone, at any level, while also molding the lives of the countless players who crossed his court.

“I just, I had that gift of being able to communicate with kids,” Hughes said.