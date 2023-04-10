Legendary Radio Host Hal Jay Returns to Studio After Life-Saving Heart Transplant

It's a big day at WBAP 820 AM! Longtime morning show host Hal Jay returned to the studio Monday morning, two months after a heart transplant saved his life.

"This is the first time I've sat in this chair in months, and I gotta tell ya, I'm tired and I'm going home. I've had enough," he joked as he greeted listeners and the show kicked off at 5 a.m. Monday from the station's location in Victory Park.

Jay acknowledged the team of on-air talent around him saying, "I love every one of you. I've missed you immensely and it's great being here with you."

Jay, 69, had open heart surgery on Feb. 4 after living with a heart disease for several years that had progressed to the point where a transplant was his only option.

"I don't ever want to forget there's a family suffering somewhere, too. But maybe they're not because they give the gift of life to me," Jay told NBC5 two weeks after he was released from the hospital.

Organ donation, regular check-ups, gratitude, family and faith will be recurring messages as Jay returns to his 42-year Hall of Fame career.