Legal Draft Brewery in Arlington Closes Permanently After 6 Years of Business

Arlington brewery Legal Draft Beer Co. closed its doors in March 2022 after six years in business.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, a home-grown restaurant was best known for its Nowhere But Texas light lager, Smash & Grab IPA and a gluten-removed beer called Free & Clear. It was located in a growing part of Arlington, near Hurtado Barbecue, Cane Rosso pizzeria and a tiki lounge named 4 Kahunas.

A sign on the door from the landlord says the brewery hadn’t paid rent since September 2021 and the current bill is nearly $165,000.

6 yrs ago, two neighbors set out to make great beer-and did. It’s been our joy to bring people together over a cold beer. This place was like home to us, and our customers and staff made it like home. We wish you health and joy and thank all of you for your support. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/QSjT9U0QFb — Legal Draft Beer Co. (@LegalDraftBeer) March 22, 2022

All operations have ceased at the taproom and the brewery.

Fans of Legal Draft’s brews can still find them in Dallas-Fort Worth — while they last — at grocery stores, Total Wine & More and Spec’s.

