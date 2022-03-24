Legal Draft Brewery in Arlington Closes Permanently After 6 Years of Business

Arlington brewery Legal Draft Beer Co. closed its doors in March 2022 after six years in business.
According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, a home-grown restaurant was best known for its Nowhere But Texas light lager, Smash & Grab IPA and a gluten-removed beer called Free & Clear. It was located in a growing part of Arlington, near Hurtado Barbecue, Cane Rosso pizzeria and a tiki lounge named 4 Kahunas.
A sign on the door from the landlord says the brewery hadn’t paid rent since September 2021 and the current bill is nearly $165,000.
All operations have ceased at the taproom and the brewery.
Fans of Legal Draft’s brews can still find them in Dallas-Fort Worth — while they last — at grocery stores, Total Wine & More and Spec’s.
