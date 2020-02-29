‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Draws Crowd for Lawn Party

In a matter of weeks, the so-called “Leaning Tower of Dallas” has gained national fame after a failed implosion earlier this month.

For days now, a 5,600-pound wrecking ball has continued to chip away at the former Affiliated Computer Services building on the 2800 block of North Haskell Avenue. Developers initially intended for the entire building to come down Feb. 16, though the core did not.

“The core settled into the basement probably, approximately…I’d say 35 to 40 feet down into the basement, which is basically what is holding the tower,” according to Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Development. “My best guess is it’ll probably be down sometime early next, but that’s just a guess.”

The structure has become an internet sensation since its failed implosion. A lawn party on Saturday drew a crowd of people taking pictures while they still could.

Michelle Johnston of Dallas stopped by with her family, not expecting an actual party.

“We actually had a free Saturday and we heard so much about it and seen so many pictures, we just thought we’d come check it out ourselves,” Johnston said. “We just came out to take a picture of it and go home, and we’ve been here for almost three hours.”

De La Vega said the idea originated online and they embraced it, complete with food trucks and a DJ.

“People started saying there was going to be a party, so we figured we might as well facilitate,” he said. “The Leaning Tower of Dallas is the Dallas spirit, which is so fun and outgoing. It’s just representative of the people, the citizens of Dallas and we’re here to celebrate that spirit.”