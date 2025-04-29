Leaders say housing and infrastructure are key to Southern Dallas' Growth

Leaders focused on shaping the future of Southern Dallas say the area is attracting major economic development opportunities, but companies want to see more investments in infrastructure and housing to support workers.

Community leaders, developers, and economic development directors gathered on Tuesday, April 22, for the 8th Annual Inland Port Symposium at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

The Inland Port covers a 120-square-mile area that includes parts of Southern Dallas, Lancaster, DeSoto, Hutchins, and Wilmer.

The event offers stakeholders a chance to collaborate on how to build the region’s future and ensure the economic momentum benefits local communities.

“I think everyone is starting to realize Southern Dallas County — we've ignored it long enough, and shame on us for doing that,” said Laura Freeland, executive director of the Inland Port Transportation Management Association. “And how do we make sure that this area thrives? What I love that I've heard today and all the previous symposiums is: how do we do it as a community?”

During the event, a panel focused on housing as an economic driver.

Panelists said companies are increasingly asking for diverse housing options across different income levels to accommodate incoming employees. They also called for updated zoning policies and increased funding for mixed-use developments that could support workforce housing and retail space.