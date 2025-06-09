Lawsuit says hundreds hurt after fight leads to stampede at Dallas cheer competition

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of people after a panicked crowd ran for the exits during a cheerleading competition at the Dallas Convention Center last spring, injuring at least 10.

A video showed people running from the convention center on March 1. Initial reports indicated someone inside the building started shooting. Dallas police said they never found any evidence of gunfire and that the incident was likely set in motion by two arguing parents.

Officials said that as the cheerleading competition was underway, two parents knocked over several poles while fighting in a hallway between the Omni Hotel and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Some people who were nearby thought the crashing poles sounded like gunfire, leading to a mass rush for the exits.

NBC 5 reported in March that 10 people had been hospitalized after the stampede with injuries that "ranged in severity from bumps and bruises to extremity fractures." Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said Monday they represented hundreds of people, including children, who suffered broken bones, concussions, brain bleeds, emotional trauma, and other injuries related to the incident.

Lawyers behind the lawsuit stated that the company and facility management failed to provide adequate security. Varsity Brands, which was responsible for the competition, told NBC 5 last year they had a comprehensive and coordinated security plan in place.

“It really doesn’t matter what started the panic,” said Charla Aldous of Dallas-based Aldous Law. “What matters is the chaos and crowd crush happened because Varsity and the convention center were not prepared. And that resulted in the injuries these people suffered.”

An estimated 25,000 people were participating in the cheerleading competition and another 38,000 were estimated to be spectators.

In March, NBC 5 reported the Dallas Police Department had not made any arrests in connection with the fight or stampede.