Law Enforcement Work with Local, State, Federal Agencies for Inauguration Week Safety

In Austin, the Texas Capitol and capitol grounds will remain closed through Inauguration Day out of an abundance of caution.

NBC 5 reached out to several North Texas law enforcement departments about their safety plans for Inauguration Week.

Dallas Police

“The Dallas Police Department has been in constant communications with our local, state, and federal partners as we consider our preparedness on a daily basis. We have not received any actionable intelligence at this time regarding protestors assembling in the Dallas area as it relates to the upcoming inauguration in DC. However, the Dallas Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our community. Therefore, we will have adequate staff leading up to and the days following the inauguration ceremony. We will not be sending any of our officers to DC, nor have we been requested to assist in any way.”

Fort Worth Police

“Our Intel Unit is keeping a watch for any active threats in the city of Fort Worth. We will have officers respond accordingly to any issues that may arise or are foreseen.”

Arlington Police

“We continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our state and federal partners. We are not aware of any issues or threats at this time.”

Plano Police

“We have been made aware and are closely monitoring the situation and working with our federal, state, and other local agencies on this. We will not be releasing our plans but at this time, we have had no threats directly related to our community.”