Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewisville Man

Julian "JJ" Olley was last seen early Monday morning at the Catfish Cove entrance to Lake Texoma off Highway 70

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma are looking for a 19-year-old Lewisville man.

Julian "JJ" Olley was last seen early Monday morning at the Catfish Cove entrance to Lake Texoma off Highway 70.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Olley is described as a white man with green eyes and blonde hair. He is 5’9” and 150 pounds.

Olley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “cookies” on the front and black basketball shorts. He has several tattoos including roses and a clock on each shoulder, a cartoon figure on his left peck, and a tiger and roman numerals on his left arm, investigators said.

In addition to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma State Park Rangers, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and local fire and emergency management departments are searching for Olley.

Anyone who has seen Olley or knows anything about his whereabouts should contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

