Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, announced that they are beginning a study to determine how to improve recreation facilities at Lavon Lake.

The study is meant to explore solutions such as optimizing internal operations, negotiating potential leases with other government agencies at the local, county, and state levels, and building innovative partnerships with local municipalities.

In the upcoming months, USACE will conduct a thorough analysis to identify opportunities for maintaining and improving parks based on current and anticipated future funding.

In November, they began engaging with local municipalities like Collin County and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, looking for other agencies who want to expand local involvement.

"We understand the importance of this study and are mindful of the potential impacts these decisions may have on local businesses and the community," said Michael Kinard, manager at Lavon Lake.

For more information, visit the Lavon Lake Recreation Improvement Study web site at swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lavon to view the information paper and provide public comments.