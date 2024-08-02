Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are following on 8/2

The wait is over. Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson will finally get her chance to shine at an Olympics with the women’s 100m preliminary and first-round races on Friday. The Carter High School alum, currently the fastest woman in the world after her 2023 win at the World Championships in Budapest, is favored to medal in the race. She is also expected to be on the women’s 4x100m relay. Coverage starts at 4:00 a.m. CT and continues throughout the day.

Jasmine Moore will make history at this Olympics, becoming the first woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump at a Games. The Grand Prairie native and Mansfield High School graduate will compete in qualifiers on Friday evening in Paris. Coverage starts at 4:00 a.m. CT and continues throughout the day. Moore’s event begins with preliminaries at 11:15p CT.

Denton County resident Vincent Hancock is shooting for his fourth Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet shooting. Hancock will be in exclusive company if he can earn the gold in Paris because only five athletes have won gold in the same individual event four times. The qualifiers start on Friday leading into the final on Saturday. Hancock will be up against a large field that includes his student, Conner Prince from Burleson. Skeet shooting starts at 2:30 a.m. CT.

Scottie Scheffler will be back on the golf course in Paris for the second round of the men’s golf tournament. After day one, the Highland Park native was tied for sixth at four under. This is Scheffler’s first Olympic appearance in a season where he has won six majors already. No one has won at that clip in a single season since Arnold Palmer in the 1960’s.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Women’s 3x3 basketball is back in action with the Americans taking on the host country at 6:00 am CT and then Canada at 11:05 p.m. on NBC 5. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith is on the team that is now 1-3 at these Olympics and is currently in last place in pool play. The top six teams in the group advance.