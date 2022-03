This is the last weekend for the Tulipalooza festival presented by Poston Gardens in Waxahachie.

The festival features thousands of blooming tulips imported from Holland and are planted by Dutch farmers.

Proceeds from the festival benefit several North Texas charities.

Visitors can enjoy live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents, and food trucks.

Tulipalooza runs through Sunday at 7 p.m. behind the Waxahachie Civic Center.