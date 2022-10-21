Last Weekend for 2022 State Fair of Texas

This is the final weekend to enjoy the 2022 State Fair of Texas, greet Big Tex and scarf down your all things fried including things we didn't even know could be fried!

"A Texas-sized thank you to each person who came out to celebrate all things Texan during the 2021 State Fair of Texas. The 2022 State Fair of Texas will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 23 in Fair Park," the State Fair of Texas said in a statement.

If last year is any indication, the final three days of the fair will be packed.

In 2021, the final Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the State Fair of Texas averaged just under 150,000 people and were, respectively, the fourth, third, and sixth-most attended days of the fair’s 24-day run.

There are still ways to save on admission into the fair.

The final attendance number for the State Fair will be released after Sunday. Last year more than 2 million people attended the State Fair of Texas.

ADMISSION PRICES & DISCOUNTS

FRIDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating Mcdonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$7 off at the gate with coupon from participating Mcdonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.