Last of Port Neches Plant’s Fires Declared ‘Extinguished’

The explosions happened Nov. 27

texas-plant-explosion-112719
NBC 5 News

Authorities say the last of the fires from a series of massive chemical plant explosions that rocked a Gulf Coast town has finally been extinguished.

That word on the fires at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, came in a statement from unified response command Tuesday night, hours short of the week since the initial Wednesday morning blast. That first in a series of blasts ignited fires that prompted a four-mile radius from the plant to be evacuated of about 50,000 residents.

However, the officials said Tuesday that an "all clear" has yet to be declared and response measures are ongoing.

The explosions about 80 miles east of Houston blew out windows and doors of nearby homes and injured three workers.

