Last-minute preparations underway before Cowtown Marathon races kick off Saturday

All day Friday, anticipation coursed through Fort Worth’s Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall as more than 23,000 runners made last-minute preparations.

“It’s been a steady flow all day, people picking up packets, shopping, just having a good time,” said Cowtown Maraton Executive Director Heidi Swartz.

Stephanie Rodriguez was among those picking up their bib and t-shirt ahead of the race.

Along with two friends, Rodriguez is running the 5K, participating in the Cowtown for the first time.

“We live here in Fort Worth so it was just something that we felt we needed to be a part of,” she said.

Organizers have said this year’s event, which includes several races over two days, could see crowds that rival pre-pandemic levels.

They’ve also urged caution as temperatures dare to reach an unseasonable 80 degrees or more.

“The weather’s a little concerning, but we’re just asking runners to extra hydrate, slow down their pace,” said Swartz.

Friday, the marathon issued a heat advisory.

Swartz said they’re also taking extra precautions.

“We’re adding iced towels out on the course. We’ve got misters out on the course, ice baths here on site at the medical tent to be prepared,” she said.

With several street closures, organizers are also encouraging runners to arrive at least an hour before their race.

More than 4,000 volunteers will be on hand to keep the event running smoothly.

For those still wanting to help, Swartz said there’s always room along the route for cheerleaders.

“Especially this year, it’s going to be warm and they’re going to need some people to clap for them as they’re going along the routes,” she said.

SATURDAY RACES | Feb 24

10K: Start time 7:00 am

Adult 5K: Start time 7:45 am

Kids 5K: Start time 9:00 am



SUNDAY RACES | Feb 25