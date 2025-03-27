Laser strikes on aircraft remain ‘dangerously high,' says FAA

What may seem like a tiny beam on the ground can distract or temporarily blind a pilot if it's pointed into the air.

The FAA says laser strikes have increased dramatically in recent years, and new numbers shine a light on how serious the problem continues to be.

“[It] creates a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and those on the ground below at risk,”

According to the FAA, nearly 13,000 laser strikes were reported nationwide in 2024.



It’s a slight decrease from 2023, but to the FAA, the numbers are still too high.

“The FAA sees the decrease as a positive step from increasing public awareness. We remain diligent and continue to educate those about their misuse of lasers,” said FAA safety aviation expert Kevin Morris.

The FAA says pilots in California reported the most laser strikes of any state last year with 1,489.

But Texas is a close second with 1,463.

In the first two months of 2025, there have been 168 incidents statewide. Half of them happened between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In North Texas, the FAA says there have been about 50 laser incidents reported in the first two months of this year.



DFW Airport has had multiple reports and Love Field has had six reports of people shining green lights at aircraft.

The FAA says it works with law enforcement to track down laser pointers on the ground.

Violators can face hefty fines and federal prison time.

In a pre-recorded video, Morris explained why people point lasers at aircraft.

“These range from people not knowing how powerful their laser is to people doing it intentionally,” said Morris.