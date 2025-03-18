Las Vegas Sands' Texas resort plan sparks debate in Irving

A rezoning proposal tied to the new owners of the Dallas Mavericks, Las Vegas Sands Corp., drew a passionate and divided crowd to Irving City Hall Tuesday night. Residents packed the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, with many forced to stand, as they voiced their concerns and support for the project, which could eventually lay the groundwork for casino gaming in Texas.

The proposal seeks to rezone approximately 1,000 acres of land near Highway 114, including the site of the former Texas Stadium, for a large-scale mixed-use development. Las Vegas Sands executives outlined their vision, which includes retail, residential space, a resort, and the potential for a casino—should state lawmakers ever legalize gambling in Texas.

A community divided

Most residents at the meeting opposed the project, citing concerns about gambling, traffic congestion, and potential negative social impacts.

“We don’t need a casino in our community,” one resident said during public comment. “This is not the future we want for Irving.”

On the other side of the debate, some attendees highlighted the economic benefits the development could bring, including job creation and increased revenue for the city and school district.

“We believe that it would put somewhere about $25 million a year directly into the city of Irving, [and] $40 million into the school district,” a Las Vegas Sands representative stated.

Uncertainty over casino gaming

One of the key concerns raised by the commission was the uncertainty surrounding casino legalization in Texas.

“Would it be, if it doesn’t look like it’s ever gonna pass here in Texas, you’re just gonna sell the property and go someplace else?” one commission member asked.

“That’s a tough question to answer,” a Sands executive responded. “Because I don’t know. If it doesn’t happen this year, we’re probably interested to see what happens two years from now.”

The developers clarified that, while they are seeking rezoning approval now, they plan to move forward with the retail, residential, and resort aspects of the project while waiting for legislative decisions on casino gaming.

Arena plans confirmed

Another major point of discussion was whether a new arena would be part of the proposed development. The answer from Las Vegas Sands was clear: If a resort is built, an arena will be included, as is standard with the company’s properties.

With strong opinions on both sides, the planning and zoning meeting stretched late into the night as residents continued to voice their concerns. The commission’s decision on rezoning will help shape the future of Irving’s development—and potentially, casino gaming in Texas.