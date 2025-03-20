Las Vegas Sands revises Irving resort proposal, omits casino plan

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has revised its proposal for a major development in Irving amid public opposition and the current illegality of gambling in Texas. The company asked Irving City Council members to strip the casino gambling portion from the proposed zoning amendment.

The original plan included a "destination resort" featuring casino gaming, contingent upon the legalization of gambling in Texas. However, during a public workshop on Thursday, Sands' executive Mark Boekenheide addressed the Irving City Council, requesting the removal of the casino element from the zoning proposal.

The revised proposal focuses on developing a high-density, mixed-use area encompassing retail, residential spaces, a hotel, and an arena.

The development is planned for a 1,001-acre site near Highway 114, which includes the former Texas Stadium location.

This decision follows a contentious Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier in the week, where residents expressed concerns about the potential social impacts of introducing a casino to the area.

The commission narrowly approved the rezoning proposal in a 5-4 vote, advancing it to the City Council for consideration. ​

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the revised zoning amendment. If approved, Las Vegas Sands Corp., which recently acquired a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, will proceed with the development under the new parameters, excluding casino gaming.​